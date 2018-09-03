Soon-to-be mom has labor of love on Labor Day

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Labor Day is supposed to be a day of rest for workers across the country, but some jobs need people in place at all times.

Hospitals, for instance, always need professionals in place.

"Unfortunately we do, but it's a rewarding job," said nurse Erica Mellott.

"Someone has to be here," said Dr. Elizabeth Dierking, physician at St. Luke's University Health Network in Fountain Hill.

So on Labor Day, Dr. Dierking was hard at work and you could say her floor was the most laborious in the entire hospital: labor and delivery.

Tiffany Nagy's Labor Day became laborious bright and early when her water broke at 2:30 a.m.

At the crack of dawn, Nagy and boyfriend Matthew Kelly were enroute to the hospital to have their first baby.

"I don't think that either of us are really nervous. [We are] anxious, excited," Nagy said.

Nagy and Kelly would start parenthood earlier than imagined. Nagy was 36 weeks pregnant.

"I'd rather him be early than late," Nagy said with a laugh.

And although nurses and doctors at the hospital were hard at work Monday, they gave all credit to Nagy.

"Mom is doing all the work so they are definitely the hard workers for the day," Mellott said.