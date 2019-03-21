South Whitehall approves nearly $400K for new police, public works vehicles

69 News

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Board of Commissioners approved spending nearly $400,000 for three new fully equipped police vehicles and four utility trucks for use by the township's public works department.

The expenditures for both departments were previously requested by each and approved by the board as part of the 2019 annual budget finalized at the conclusion of last year.

Specifically, the police department requested the following new vehicles and the associated equipment and accessories:

– Two Ford Interceptor utility patrol vehicles costing $90,269.

– One Ford F-150 truck equipped with police package at $50,941.

– Three Harris Unity Band Radios (Lehigh County) – $13,895.

– Three Harris encrypted radios (Allentown City) – $10,762.

– Three Watchguard DVR systems totaling $18,510.

– Two ELSAG automatic license plate readers costing $26,800.

According to Chief of Police Glen Dorney, the three police vehicle purchases are to replace two front line patrol cars and one of two sergeant's vehicles. The department will then be able to reassign one of the sergeant's vehicles for use by the school resource officer at Parkland High School.

In addition, Dorney claims this fleet management plan will help to increase the vehicles' longevity and reduce future repair costs stemming from overuse. Also, he noted the new police truck affords the sergeants the ability to be fully equipped while on the road. Lastly, he said the two new utility patrol vehicles will replace ones dedicated to the newly expanded K-9 unit.

The township will buy the police vehicles from Kovatch Ford in Nesquehoning.

In other business, Assistant Public Works Manager Jerry Charvala asked the board to approve the purchase of the following trucks for various uses by his department:

– A Ford F-150 truck with cap costing $31,600 to replace a Dodge Neon to be shared by the parks and recreation department.

– A Ford F-350 with cap costing $39,300 for use by the sewer department for testing and site visits, and snow plowing by the public works department.

– A Ford F-350 utility truck for the streets department costing $57,628 outfitted with equipment to refuel other township vehicles, haul large equipment and carry tools.

– A $58,700 Ford F-350 utility truck for the parks department equipped with a tailgate lift for loading trash barrels and large items and a service body to carry public works tools.