South Whitehall Commissioners approve police dog kennels

CNN Video

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The South Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners voted to purchase two dog kennels for two new police K-9 dogs that the department recently began training during its Wednesday meeting.

The dog kennels, each 8 feet by 10 feet, will cost $5,450.

“(The dogs are) very friendly and excitable and full of energy,” Police Chief Glen Dorney said.

Dorney said the department began training Kyra, a German shepherd from Holland, and Drax, a Belgian Malinois from the same country, on Tuesday morning.

Training will last 7-8 weeks, and the dogs will be ready to join the force by the end of October, Dorney said.

Kyra, who will be handled by Officer Colin Beaumont, will be trained in explosives detection.

Drax will be trained in narcotics detection and will be handled by Officer Kevin Smith.

The two new K-9s are replacing Cirrus and Kimber, who were retired about a year ago, Dorney said.

The dogs will be staying at their respective handlers’ homes until they get acclimated to them as well as the other officers in the department, Dorney said.

The department got the dogs from K-9 Progressive Academy in Walnutport, which does extensive research on dogs before bringing them to the area from overseas, Dorney said.

The police department is hoping to add one or two more canines to the police force if they can find funding for them, Dorney said.

In other news, township resident Dave Torrey in a statement criticized what he called Commissioner Mark Pinsley’s “premature involvement” in the case of the recent police-involved shooting of Joseph Santos on Hamilton Boulevard near Dorney Park.

Pinsley had called for Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin to recuse himself from the probe into the shooting of the New Jersey man by a township police officer to eliminate any perception of bias.

Martin did not recuse himself and ultimately charged the officer with voluntary manslaughter.

Torrey said Pinsley’s questioning of Martin’s objectivity showed his “inherent bias” toward the district attorney and other township officials.

Torrey requested that either “Commissioner Pinsley be barred from involvement in any personnel matter regarding a South Whitehall Township uniformed, public works, or staff employee,” or “Commissioner Pinsley be barred from involvement in any legal matter that may arise from this incident.”

“His actions amount to a conflict of interest between his political aspirations and those of his employers-the South Whitehall taxpayers and residents,” Torrey said.

Pinsley is running for state Senate.

Commissioner Pinsley did not comment on the statement.