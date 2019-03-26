South Whitehall couple rescued from cruise ship

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Norwegian officials have opened an investigation into why a cruise ship carrying more than 1,300 people set sail despite storm warnings, forcing a major evacuation by helicopter.

The ship, "The Viking Sky," encountered engine problems and issued a mayday call Saturday.

Nearly 500 passengers were airlifted from the Viking Sky before the ship eventually made it to land.

A couple from South Whitehall were two of the people rescued from a ship when the waves came crashing into a dining area. They say they feared for their lives.

69 News' Will Lewis spoke with Stan and Carole Rinkunas moments after returning home from the ordeal.

They each sat in a life jacket for over 12 hours before being rescued, and at one point during the ordeal thought it was the end.

"I just thought this is it," Carole said.

"All of a sudden the glasses started falling off the bar, the chairs were falling over," she said.

The couple says the crew informed them of bad weather and as things got worse the alarm sounded for everyone to put on life jackets.

A few minutes later Carole says she came close to losing her life as a ship sea door crashed open and water came rushing in.

"I ended up sliding across the floor and then when the ship rolled back. I came back and I ended up under a table. The table was pinning my leg down there and I was up to my neck in water," Carole said.

Stan was also pinned by furniture and says for a moment he could only stare in the eyes of the woman he loves.

"She's looking at me and I'm looking at her, both of us are thinking this is it," Stan said.

The two were freed by crew and other passengers and made it to a point where a helicopter airlifted them to safety.

Just hours later, as they sit at a table at their home in South Whitehall, both are still wearing the wristbands that ID'd them as passengers and are happy to be alive.

"I just went to her and Carole and I embraced for a couple of minutes just holding each other," travel agent Jenney Henderson said.

Both say they are blessed and believe this ordeal has given them a new outlook on life.

"I'm just glad to be alive, I'm glad that we still have each other. I don't think you realize what your life means, and your family and friends mean to you until something like this happens," Carole said.

The couple says it will take them a little bit to get over the whole ordeal.

But both say eventually they will go on a cruise again.