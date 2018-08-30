South Whitehall Township responds to NAACP travel advisory
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - South Whitehall Township released a statement Thursday in response to the NAACP issuing a travel advisory for minorities and people of color visiting South Whitehall Township and Dorney Park.
According to the statement from Township Manager Renee Bickel, the South Whitehall Township Police Department does not discriminate against minorities in both its hiring practices or in the conduct of its day-to-day operations.
The statement describes the NAACP travel advisory as "inaccurate and unwarranted" and said it "improperly denigrates the men and women of the police department who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our community."
Bickel said in the statement the township has no evidence to suggest racial motivation played a role in the police-involved shooting of Joseph Santos.
Additionally, Bickel said the township is not aware of complaints of "officers following and harassing citizens of color" as claimed by the NAACP.
The Allentown branch of the NAACP issued the travel advisory Wednesday, citing the recent police-involved fatal shooting near the amusement park and other complaints of racial discrimination in the area.
