Southern Lehigh students want more space for theater program

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 10:26 PM EDT

Mar 26, 2019

CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Southern Lehigh School District is one step closer to expanding its theater facility.  A motion was approved at Monday night’s school board meeting that authorizes a professional third party review of KCBA Architects’ feasibility study.

This estimated $47 million plan includes renovations and additions to Liberty Bell Elementary and the high school, maintenance work at the middle school and renovations to the stadium.

Included in the renovation possibilities is the expansion and renovation of the theater and auditorium facilities. The review will refine the tasks at all buildings and confirm estimated costs prior to the selection of an architect and construction manager.

Prior to the evening’s school board meeting, the cast of the Southern Lehigh High School’s musical performance of “Les Miserables” took to the stage to show off the theater program’s talent.

“This is the culmination of a K-12 program,” Superintendent Kathleen Evison said after the performance. This is every teacher in every building. This is a journey building, and building, and growing to the point where you see them today.

Evison lamented the lack of storage space for music and drama performance and mentioned that this was one of the reasons for the facilities study.

“Sunday was our last performance and by Sunday evening that set was in the dumpster because we have nowhere to store that stuff,” Evison said.

The students on stage were asked what they would want for the theater program.

“Space,” one student answered. “Bigger space, a place to keep everything.”

“During the show we are climbing all over our sets backstage,” he continued. “Everything stage right has to be small and kept in the band room so basically we just have a stage left.”

Other students mentioned the need for an orchestra pit and more seating for patrons.

“One of the biggest concerns would be more seating specifically,” a student said. Every year shows sell out and not everyone can come that wants to see the show. A bigger auditorium would fit more patrons and our theater program could grow and definitely be appreciated.

Only one board member, Jeffery Dimmig, opposed the motion.

