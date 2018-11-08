Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A local distillery is saying thank-you to the Bethlehem Fire Department with a special donation.

Social Still presented a check today for nearly $1,200 to the fire department's Wish Fund. The distillery created a drink called "The First Responder" a special, in which all the proceeds from the drink would go to the city's first responders. For the fire department Social Still raised $600 and then matched it.

"We just wanted to remember how hard the first responders work, for everything they do, and that we, as community members can give back to them and do what we can," said Social Still owner Adam Flatt.

The fire department says it's going to use the money to buy a new thermal imaging camera to replace its old one.