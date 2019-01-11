Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. - This is a story about one of those moments where you see a guy walking in the park and the unthinkable happens.

There's no filters or special effects. Just Ed Condon who decided he wanted to feed the squirrels near his Carbon County office.

"I always thought they were cute and I brought some peanuts to the park one day and I've been coming about every day ever since," said Condon.

That was back in September.

"Most of them would just run up and get food but there was one that would come really close and I just happen to run into her pretty much every day and slowly but surely I could pet her. She'd hop up on me. I could feed her by hand," said Condon.

Condon says after a while that squirrel, who he now calls Butters, started coming to him when he called.

But before you get all exited about petting squirrels, Condon says Butters wasn't always so lovey-dovey. In fact, he says she initially bit him.

But over time...

"She got used to like me taking things out of my hand. But it healed up pretty quick," said Condon.

Condon says he was relieved to find out squirrels rarely get rabies. But what he did get because of her is a nickname: The Squirrel Whisperer.

And it's not just Butters. A second squirrel has started listening.

"He won't jump up on me or anything but I'm working on that one too so maybe I'll have two sometime soon," said Condon.

So while many of us are focused on the latest political war waging in Washington, sometimes it's moments like these, a guy and a squirrel, that can help us deal with it all.