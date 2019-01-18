State A.G. drug raid turns up $136K of meth, $39K in cash

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When state investigators searched a South Madison Street home in Allentown Thursday, authorities allegedly found more than $130,000 worth of meth and nearly $40,000 in cash.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office on Thursday charged Curtis L. Smith Jr. with a half dozen felony drug offenses following the search of his home in the 200 block of South Madison Street. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 40-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $150,000.

Smith was the target of a drug investigation, when investigators searched his home Thursday.

Authorities allege they found:

About 5 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $136,000;

About 7 grams of heroin valued at roughly $2,300;

About 4 grams of cocaine valued at roughly $400;

About $50 worth of crack;

A .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, and;

About $39,795 cash.

Investigators said they also found digital scales, sandwich baggies, two boxes of empty wax packets, a vacuum sealer, rubber bands, a spoon and plastic baggies, according to court records.

Police said the meth, heroin, crack and cocaine all field tested positive.

Authorities said Smith is a convicted felon primarily for possession with intent to deliver charges. Court records show three drug arrests in Lehigh County for Smith since 2014 and a handful of drug convictions.

On Thursday, police charged Smith with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces drug paraphernalia and illegal firearm possession charges.

Smith failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25.