State A.G. drug raid turns up $136K of meth, $39K in cash
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - When state investigators searched a South Madison Street home in Allentown Thursday, authorities allegedly found more than $130,000 worth of meth and nearly $40,000 in cash.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office on Thursday charged Curtis L. Smith Jr. with a half dozen felony drug offenses following the search of his home in the 200 block of South Madison Street. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 40-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $150,000.
Smith was the target of a drug investigation, when investigators searched his home Thursday.
Authorities allege they found:
- About 5 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $136,000;
- About 7 grams of heroin valued at roughly $2,300;
- About 4 grams of cocaine valued at roughly $400;
- About $50 worth of crack;
- A .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, and;
- About $39,795 cash.
Investigators said they also found digital scales, sandwich baggies, two boxes of empty wax packets, a vacuum sealer, rubber bands, a spoon and plastic baggies, according to court records.
Police said the meth, heroin, crack and cocaine all field tested positive.
Authorities said Smith is a convicted felon primarily for possession with intent to deliver charges. Court records show three drug arrests in Lehigh County for Smith since 2014 and a handful of drug convictions.
On Thursday, police charged Smith with three counts each of possession with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces drug paraphernalia and illegal firearm possession charges.
Smith failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 25.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
State A.G. drug raid turns up $136K of meth, $39K in cash
Investigators said they also found cocaine, crack, heroin and a handgunRead More »
- Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
- Allentown mayor to give State of the City address
- Accused robber tells police that pill addiction drove him to crime
- Police: Teen shot, stabbed in Allentown
- Whitehall resident announces run for magisterial district judge
- Lower Macungie grants final plan approval to Millbrook Farms subdivision
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Thank U, Next: Quiet until second, bigger storm arrives later Saturday
- Updated Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
- Updated Extras needed for documentary filming in Boyertown
- Updated State A.G. drug raid turns up $136K of meth, $39K in cash
- Updated Judge reviews pre-trial motions in Grace Packer case
- 'No evidence of crime' in death of elderly Whitemarsh couple
- Berks ARL provides pet food for government workers affected by shutdown
- Pennsylvania jobless rate stable as payrolls hit record high
- Gov. Tom Wolf announces $10.5 million for preschool students
- Accused robber tells police that pill addiction drove him to crime