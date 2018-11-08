State parolee allegedly caught with stolen gun

69 News

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities allege that a routine check on a state parolee turned up a stolen handgun.

Bethlehem police on Tuesday afternoon were dispatched to an East Fifth Street apartment to meet with a state parole agent. The agent alleged that he found a handgun in Rayquan K. Newton’s apartment during a parole search, according to court records.

The agent notified police that Newton was a convicted felon, preventing him from possessing a firearm.

After receiving permission to search the apartment, an officer allegedly found a semi-automatic Glock handgun. A records check revealed that the gun was reported stolen out of Allentown.

In May 2014, Newton pleaded guilty in Lehigh County to two counts of robbery and single counts of burglary and conspiracy, all felonies. A county judge sentenced the now 23-year-old to 36 to 84 months in state prison.

Bethlehem police charged Newton with person not to possess a firearm and receiving stolen property, both felonies. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned Newton Tuesday, setting bail at $20,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 20.