Shelter in place lifted in Bethlehem Township neighborhood after police incident
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A shelter in place was lifted in a Bethlehem Township neighborhood after a police incident Saturday night.
Police responded to the scene in the 100 block of Founders Court, off of Easton Avenue and Farmersville Road at 8 p.m.
Bethlehem Township police were called to the scene after receiving a report of a potential shooting.
Police discovered the house where the incident was reported to have happened to be dark. Police then called for a shelter in place around 8:30 p.m. in an abundance of caution.
A man who had been said to be involved in the shooting walked up to uniformed officers from another location and surrendered himself. Police later determined no shooting had taken place, and the man's home had been empty at the time police arrived.
The man was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation.
Nobody was hurt in the incident. The shelter in place was lifted shortly before 11 p.m.
The scene was cleared shortly before midnight.
