Straight No Chaser coming to Easton in December

Straight No Chaser Straight No Chaser

Straight No Chaser Straight No Chaser

EASTON, Pa. - If the phrase "male a cappella group" conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on ivied campuses, think again.

Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. The Atlantic Records recording group will return to the State Theatre in Easton for two shows on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Show times are 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $69.50/59.50/49.50 with limited seating available. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the State Theatre Box Office, 453 Northampton Street, Easton, by calling 1-800-999-STATE, 610.252.3132 or online at www.statetheatre.org. Sponsored by More Than Money with Gene Dickinson and Victaulic.

The "One Shot" tour coincides with the 10th anniversary of Straight No Chaser signing with Atlantic Records and the release of their RIAA gold certified debut album, "HOLIDAY SPIRITS" after a video of the group performing "12 Days of Christmas" went viral on YouTube and became the most viewed video of 2007. Upon the release of "HOLIDAY SPIRITS" in 2008, The New York Times predicted "this may be the year's most unlikely major label story." Now, ten years later with six full length albums and four EPs under their belt, the group is on the road to celebrate and invite fans to join them on the "One Shot Tour."

The a capella sensation has emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, numerous national television appearances and proven success with CD releases. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music that is moving people in a fundamental sense and with a sense of humor. In addition to songs from their latest album, fans can expect standards and holiday hits.

Additionally, Straight No Chaser has been working on new music, with more details to come over the next few months. In the meantime, the world famous a cappella group hits the road to bring "An Evening with Straight No Chaser" to the Lehigh Valley. The tour follows the group's recently wrapped "The Speakeasy Tour" in support of last summer's "Six Pack: Volume 3" EP that saw Straight No Chaser crack open a number of contemporary pop hits and rock classics, highlighted by "Sweet Dreams/HandClap" - their one-of-a-kind mash-up of Eurythmics' "Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This)" and Fitz and the Tantrums' "HandClap" - as well their show-stopping "Beyoncé Medley."