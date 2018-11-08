Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - At Northampton High School, you will find John Fox, one of the biggest Philadelphia Eagles fans around.
"It was born into me from my uncle and my grandfather," said Fox.
Fox is a senior who was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome at five years old. In addition to his love for the defending Super Bowl champs, his family and friends also say he's just fun to be around.
"He's a very kind person, very loving, doesn't have a mean bone his body," said John's mother, Sheriann.
"He's a great person. He's a big inspiration to all of us," friend Tyler Llewellyn.
But the thing is John's never been to an Eagles game. So his friends and classmates knew just what to get him for his upcoming 18th birthday. One friend reached out to Sheriann a week prior to give her the heads-up.
"I was so happy. I wanted to tell John but I had to keep it a secret," said Sheriann.
And as he walked into study hall this week an 18-year-old, he was serenaded and given the best birthday gift ever.
John was given two tickets and sideline passes to the Eagles-Texans game in December.
He'll also meet the players, cheerleaders and get a jersey and gift bag from the organization.
"I was shocked and excited and a lot of emotions. Very excited. My first Eagles game. I've always wanted to see an Eagles game and I'm thankful that these guys did it for me," said Fox.
"It made me emotional. It made a lot of us emotional," said Llewellyn.
"My heart is just, I'm overwhelmed. I'm overjoyed and I'm so thankful that he does have friends like this." They're all awesome and their parents should all be so proud," said Sheriann.
Now John will get to soar with the very team that keeps him on cloud nine.
