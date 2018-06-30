Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley Video

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Eagles fans from all over the Lehigh Valley lined up inside the Barnes & Noble at the Lehigh Valley Mall Friday for a chance to meet their Super Bowl MVP.

"It was like a mad dash at 5 a.m. to get to the front door," said Jeffrey Bracken of Easton.

Bracken, his wife Mary and their two kids traveled from Easton to make sure they were first in line.

"We got here at 3:45 this morning," he said. "Just wanted to come and meet the MVP of the Super Bowl. I mean, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Hundreds of people turned out to see Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles as he signed his book, "Believe It" for them. He says that he had to go through failures just to get to this point of success.

"That's why this book, just being honest, sharing the struggles, how I overcame them, what I leaned on, I think can resonate with everyone. I sure hope it does and I sure hope it helps them," Foles said.

Foles has been signing his book all over the state the last five days. All the proceeds from his tour will benefit charities of his and his wife Tori's choice.

"There's so much, so many great things out there where people are really giving everything they have to go make a difference so we wanna help. We want this book to help them," Foles said.

But as much as he wants to help others, Eagles fans want to do the same for him.

"He has a great heart. He's a great person. It's just awesome to see everyone come together and really support who he is," said Natalie Loney of Allentown.

