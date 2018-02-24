Superintendent: 16 Parkland school buses destroyed, 14 damaged in fire
Loaner buses to be used for school Monday
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Officials in Lehigh County are trying to figure out what sparked a fire that destroyed or damaged at least 30 school buses.
The flames broke out overnight at a garage that houses buses for the Parkland School District behind Orefield Middle School.
Dozens of firefighters from seven departments rushed to the scene around 3:15 a.m.
Parkland School District Superintendent Richard Sniscak said the fire destroyed one-fifth of the district's fleet of buses.
Sixteen buses parked inside the garage were destroyed. At least 14 others parked outside nearby were damaged.
Classes were canceled for all schools Friday.
Sniscak says neighboring districts have stepped up and loaned them buses for the time being and schools are expected to be open Monday.
Several neighbors reported hearing popping noises and small explosions. Fire officials said those were bus tires exploding in the fire.
No one was injured in the fire.
The superintendent said the buses and the bus garage were insured and will be replaced.
Sniscak said the district is still working through a plan for school Monday but he plans to release more information to parents later Friday.
