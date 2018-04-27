Superintendent condemns administrator for argument with parent

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A mother says the incident got out of hand after she showed up to talk to school leaders about her daughter's ongoing issues with bullying.

69 News spoke with that parent on the phone and she asked not to be identified.

The video posted to Facebook only shows 21 seconds of the incident. It's unclear what happened leading up to it or what happened after the video concludes.

The clip was taken Wednesday outside Bethlehem's Nitschmann Middle School.

The woman in it says this followed her attempt to talk to school leaders about her 12-year-old daughter's struggles with bullying.

The district superintendent spoke up about it, referring to the man in the video as a "district administrator."

Dr. Joseph Roy says he expects leaders to "set the standard for civil behavior regardless of the challenge of a situation."

The district has condemned the response, adding it "clearly fails to meet district expectations."

It also says it's looking into appropriate personnel action but didn't elaborate further.

The superintendent apologized to those directly involved and to the community, adding he regrets the "negative impacts on the reputation of our district and our dedicated teachers, administrators, and staff."

The superintendent also says he expects better and they'll do better.

The woman in the video who declined to speak with 69 News on camera says she didn't post the video for publicity but to "raise awareness."

