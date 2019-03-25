Lehigh Valley

Suspect in fatal Upper Macungie shooting traded death threats with victim, police say

Shooter had relationship with victim's girlfriend

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Authorities say the man suspected in the fatal shooting outside an Upper Macungie Township warehouse last month had a previous relationship with the victim’s girlfriend and told a witness that the two men had exchanged death threats.

Investigators allege Gustavo Velez-Hernandez told a witness that he had problems with Nestor Ortiz De Leon before fatally shooting him in the parking lot of Customized Distribution Services, 8400 Industrial Blvd., on Feb. 24. Police arrested the 38-year-old Saturday at his home in the 1300 block of Chew Street in Allentown. He’s being held without bail on single counts of homicide and felon not to possess a weapon.

Ortiz De Leon died from a single gunshot wound to the back of the head. He was found laying on a sidewalk outside an employee entrance shortly after 11 p.m. the night of the shooting. Investigators recovered a .380 caliber shell casing near where the body was found.

Detectives interviewed the victim’s girlfriend the day after the shooting. She told authorities that they began dating in 2013 but hadn’t been living together for about a year. When asked about any other relationships, she denied having any, according to court records.

But the investigation revealed that in November 2018 she filed for a protection-from-abuse order against Velez-Hernandez. Authorities said they found on his Facebook page a photo of a yellow Mitsubishi Eclipse with a sunroof, which is registered to the victim’s girlfriend, according to records.

During a March 7 interview, Velez-Hernandez told police that he was “familiar” with the woman through a mutual friend and that he had worked on her car. He also denied knowing De Leon and said he was at home the night of the shooting.

A subsequent review of Velez-Hernandez’s cell phone records revealed that his phone was connecting to a cell tower near CDS the night of the shooting. Investigators said video surveillance from a nearby Wawa and other companies in the area show the yellow Mitsubishi in the area of CDS that night.

Authorities alerted police departments in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding states about the car, and police in Elizabeth, N.J., stopped it for a traffic violation on March 16.

The driver of the car referred to in court papers only as witness 1 told police that the witness knew Velez-Hernandez. He had given the witness the car on Feb. 25. That’s when he allegedly admitted to confronting and shooting De Leon.

Velez-Hernandez told the witness that he and De Leon had exchanged death threats and that he had waited in the parking lot of CDS in the Breinigsville area of the township that night for the victim to arrive. After De Leon parked his car, Velez-Hernandez said he pointed a gun at his head.

Velez-Hernandez allegedly said De Leon begged for his life before running away. He told the witness that he managed to catch up with De Leon, put a .380 handgun against his head and fire one shot.

The witness gave Velez-Hernandez a ride to the Newark, N.J., Greyhound station after he gave the witness the car. Investigators said video surveillance shows Velez-Hernandez at the bus station buying a one-way ticket to Allentown on Feb. 25.

Police said Velez-Hernandez was convicted in 2010 of aggravated assault. His next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for April 1.

 

