Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Emergency officials are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown.
Allentown police, the fire department and the Lehigh County Sheriff's Office are at the scene on Hamilton Street investigating.
The fire department's bomb squad arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m.
The roads around the courthouse were blocked off, but reopened when the bomb squad went inside the building.
Allentown Police Assistant Chief Steve Vangelo said the situation does not appear to be dangerous but officials are taking every precaution just in case.
It's not clear if the building is being evacuated.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender
An Easton woman was driving with a DUI-suspended license when she allegedly rear ended a motorcycle in BethlehemRead More »
- Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse
- Bethlehem City Council stands up for public education funding
- 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Sands Bethlehem expansion plans include 300-room hotel, possible water park
- Local nonprofit and college team up to tackle human trafficking
- Big plans for Sands Casino Resort in Bethlehem
Latest From The Newsroom
- Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse
- 15-year-old boy seriously injured after Allentown hit-and-run
- Up to a few inches of snow Thursday into Friday ahead of weekend storm
- Updated Man charged in theft of gas station cash register
- Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold
- Sands Bethlehem expansion plans include 300-room hotel, possible water park
- Updated Reading Public Library receives $20,000 grant from BB&T
- Updated West Lawn UMC to offer free meals for unpaid government workers
- 3 DUI convictions in 5 years land driver in jail after fender bender
- Life Lessons: Stop smoking for good