Suspicious package found at Lehigh County Courthouse

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Emergency officials are investigating after a suspicious package was found at the Lehigh County Courthouse in Allentown.

Allentown police, the fire department and the Lehigh County Sheriff's Office are at the scene on Hamilton Street investigating.

The fire department's bomb squad arrived at the scene around 9:15 a.m.

The roads around the courthouse were blocked off, but reopened when the bomb squad went inside the building.

Allentown Police Assistant Chief Steve Vangelo said the situation does not appear to be dangerous but officials are taking every precaution just in case.

It's not clear if the building is being evacuated.