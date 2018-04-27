Lehigh Valley

Teachers: soft touch approach to discipline backfiring

Allentown teachers vent to school board

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 02:09 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 02:09 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - If rowdy students face no consequences at school, then that school will know chaos.

That's the message dozens of teachers told the Allentown School District's board of directors during Thursday night's meeting at the administration building.

They said they are fed up with enforcing the district's disciplinary code largely by themselves.

Educators allege the soft touch approach administrators have adopted to deal with hooligan activity is backfiring and leading to more classroom distractions and disrespect for teachers.

"There is a lack of support of enforcement of the code of conduct," said Debra Tretter, president of the Allentown Education Association.

Four areas were particularly egregious, Tretter alleged. 

  • Student discipline
  • School uniforms
  • Suspension and expulsions
  • Use of electronic devices

Several teachers used a public comment session to explain to administrators and directors that, without discipline, ASD students would lack the necessary tools, such as self-discipline, cooperating with others and respect for authority. to navigate relationships and challenges in life.

Pretending isn't real

Some teachers who spoke Thursday night portrayed the district as more concerned about its image than in providing a quality learning environment.

"The district is not following through on discipline," said teacher Tyson Sprayberry. "The appearance of discipline is not discipline."

That need for appearance often downgrades infractions against students, alleged teacher Melanie Christopher. For example a Level 4 infraction is sometimes downgraded to a Level 2 or Level 1 infraction, while other less serious infraction are ignored altogether.

The lack of discipline is also costing ASD money, Tretter said. Enrollment numbers, she said, have suffered in the process as more students flee to charter or private schools.

"Safety is the number one reason parents seek out charter schools," she said.

Lack of safety was an issue for at least one teacher, George Dieh, who contemplated coming to school and wondering "if you'd wind up in the hospital."

Other teachers felt the administration has "abandoned" them when it came to the work of dealing with delinquent students and that the 2017-2018 school year was "the worst year" one of them had ever seen during her career.

Tretter added that too often disciplinary enforcement is "almost the exclusive" domain of teachers. In assessing the how the fight to control their own classrooms was progressing, Tretter said educators were fighting "a losing battle."

Following the speeches, Director Robert Smith said the comments were disconcerting and asked Superintendent Thomas Parker if the district's code of conduct was actually upheld.

"They are being enforced," Parker replied. "As I understand it."

Director Elizabeth Martinez was absent from Thursday night's meeting.

