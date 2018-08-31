Teen killer scheduled to re-affirm guilty plea in 2006 fatal shooting

EASTON, Pa. - The man convicted in the 2006 mistaken identity shooting death of a Bethlehem teenager will be in court in October to re-affirm his latest guilty plea.

And it may be up to a Northampton County judge to decide his sentence.

Paul Serrano III pleaded guilty in August 2007 to first-degree murder in the December 2006 shooting death of 15-year-old Kevin Muzila. Serrano was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Serrano’s original guilty plea was vacated after a judge found it was not given “knowingly and voluntarily” because Serrano pleaded guilty in exchange for the prosecution dropping the death penalty.

He was 18 years old when he was arrested but 17 when he shot and killed Muzila. The defense had argued that his age made him ineligible for the death penalty.

A Northampton County judge awarded Serrano a new trial, but the now 28-year-old defendant again agreed to plead guilty to first-degree murder. Recent court rulings against jailing juveniles for life without the possibility of parole means Serrano is eligible for a sentence that allows for a possible release.

The question for the court, the defense and prosecution to now answer is whether the August 2007 guilty plea is still valid.

District Attorney John Morganelli told Northampton County Judge Stephen Baratta on Friday that the prosecution had no issue with vacating the guilty plea that carried a sentence of life in prison without the chance for parole in exchange for a plea to the same charge that carried a sentence of 35 years to life.

When Serrano was awarded his new trial, he rejected a guilty plea offer that carried a sentence of 30 years to life. He later changed his mind and accepted a deal that carried a sentence of 35 years to life, according to court records.

Serrano then appealed his latest guilty plea to the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court. Morganelli said the judge in that appeal vacated the plea on a technicality, meaning the original 2007 guilty remained intact.

Morganelli told the judge that’s he’s willing to work with the defendant if he’s willing to re-affirm his August 2007 plea and colloquy.

The court needs to establish a date for the conviction as it pertains to sentencing. A guilty plea or verdict after 2012 opens a juvenile defendant to a sentence of 35 years to life sentence. Anything before that would require the judge to hold a sentencing hearing.

Serrano is scheduled to be returned to Northampton County from state prison for an Oct. 1 hearing.

Authorities said Serrano was ordered by a gang member to kill a rival drug dealer in Bethlehem. But the teenager knocked at the next-door neighbor’s house and fatally shot Muzila, when he answered the door.

Investigators said Serrano admitted to friends that he shot Muzila and apologized for shooting him. The district attorney has also said the Serrano has shown remorse for the shooting.