Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tribune Publishing has named Terry Rang as editor-in-chief of The Morning Call, where she has held a series of senior positions.
Rang had been serving as interim editor-in-chief, and before that, as managing editor.
Before joining the Morning Call in 2000, she spent nearly 20 years at the Pottsville Republican, rising through the ranks to managing editor.
Rang, who is 60, said Thursday she will maintain the newspaper's commitment to watchdog and investigative journalism.
She succeeds Robert York. He served as publisher and editor-in-chief before leaving to head the New York Daily News. The publisher's job has not been filled.
Rang is president of the Pennsylvania Society of News Editors and serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
Tribune Publishing has named Terry Rang as editor-in-chief of The Morning Call.Read More »
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- DUI suspect told police acne medication got her drunk faster
- Former Allentown Cadets director issues statement claiming innocence
- Police say Bethlehem drug bust turns up Fentanyl, hundreds of packs of heroin
- Former Whitehall cop to run for magisterial district justice
- Attorney Nuria DiLuzio to run for Northampton County DA
Latest From The Newsroom
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
- Wolf inauguration details revealed
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
- February SNAP benefits to be paid January 19
- Federal employees receive no paychecks as shutdown nears fourth week
- 1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville
- Government shutdown doesn't keep Valley Forge volunteers away