Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Tribune Publishing has named Terry Rang as editor-in-chief of The Morning Call, where she has held a series of senior positions.

Rang had been serving as interim editor-in-chief, and before that, as managing editor.

Before joining the Morning Call in 2000, she spent nearly 20 years at the Pottsville Republican, rising through the ranks to managing editor.

Rang, who is 60, said Thursday she will maintain the newspaper's commitment to watchdog and investigative journalism.

She succeeds Robert York. He served as publisher and editor-in-chief before leaving to head the New York Daily News. The publisher's job has not been filled.

Rang is president of the Pennsylvania Society of News Editors and serves on the board of the Pennsylvania Associated Press Media Editors.