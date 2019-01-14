The Kindness Project supports local foster families

EMMAUS, Pa. - Mindy Berky has fostered seven kids in the last two years in her Topton, Berks County home.

In the past, Mindy said if she wanted to buy things for her children she would have had to scramble around.

"This didn't exist when we had our first couple placements, and they have for the last four kids we've had and it makes a world of a difference to have this resource in our community," she told WFMZ's Josh Rultenberg.

Enter Jenae Holtzhafer. She and her husband Brian have two boys, but when Jenae learned she couldn't have more kids of her own, the couple decided to get involved with different missions to serve children.

"This happened to be something that we learned about that there was a need," she said.

Last March, the Holtzhafers started a nonprofit foster closet called The Kindness Project. It's located on Mill Road in Emmaus.

"A lot of people wonder why you need to do this because foster families are paid to do what they do. However, the stipends are very limited," Jenae said.

The Kindness Project is stocked with clothes, shoes, toys and hygiene products, among other things, that are all free for area foster families.

"To be able to see a direct opportunity to serve children and the smiles on their faces...it just warms my heart to know that even though they're going through a whole lot, this is a little brightness in their life," Jenae said.

The organization helped more than 200 kids out last year but there are more than 2,000 in the area.

The Kindness Project is hoping to grow into a kindness movement.