Third person identified in fatal accident

LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A third person has died following a three-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 145 in Lehigh Township.

According to the Lehigh County Coroner, John Fisher was pronounced dead Friday afternoon. The cause of death is multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle accident. The manner of death has been ruled accident.

Fisher's wife, Joanne, died at the scene. The Northampton County coroner said Joanne Fisher died of multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

According to the Carbon County coroner, the second victim in the crash was Kellen Kuhn, 63, of Walnutport. Kuhn, who was the operator of a Harley Davidson motorcycle, died at Palmerton Hospital.

The fourth person involved was not wearing a seatbelt and sustained a head injury after striking the windshield.