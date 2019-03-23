Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As deaths linked to the synthetic opioid fentanyl continue to rise, there's a new push to ban the deadly drug from entering the US.
Senator Pat Toomey was in Bethlehem. He discussed bipartisan legislation that he says holds countries accountable for turning a blind eye to those who attempt to export fentanyl to the US. A new study says fentanyl related deaths have skyrocketed 1,000 percent in recent years.
"You know with most illicit drugs, the vast majority of that and all that comes into our country didn't originate in the United States. It originated somewhere outside of our borders. It was manufactured somewhere else and it was shipped here," said Toomey.
The bill would make American foreign aid contingent upon cooperation with US drug enforcement efforts relating to fentanyl. Toomey says he expects the bill to be passed later this year.
