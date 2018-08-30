Tractor trailer operator struck outside vehicle on Route 33

69 News

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - A fatal crash occurred Thursday morning on Route 33 Southbound at milemarker 12.1 in Bushkill Township, Northampton County.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, an operator of a tractor trailer had become disabled and was parked on the right berm on the highway.

A second vehicle was traveling on Route 33 southbound in the right lane. This driver entered the right berm area on the highway and hit the tractor trailer operator as he was standing outside his vehicle.

The identity of the victim will be released once the next of kin is notified.

Any witnesses to the crash are encouraged to contact Pennsylvania State Police Belfast at 610-759-6106.