Tractor trailer overturns, I-78 eastbound lane closed

NEW SMITHVILLE, Pa. - A tractor trailer has overturned after running off Interstate 78 Eastbound near New Smithville Road. One lane is closed as a result of the accident.

The crash is listed as having occurred between Exit 40 - PA 737 and Exit 45 - PA 863.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle but emergency responders were able to get the person out and on the way to the hospital, according to a 69 News crew member on scene.

There no word on the severity of the driver's injuries but the person was conscious.

It's also unknown what led to the crash but 69 News is working to get those details.