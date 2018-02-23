Lehigh Valley

Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night

One person had to be extricated.

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 11:27 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 11:28 PM EST

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash involving at least two tractor-trailers closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate I-78 at Route 309 South (Exit 60) for more than five hours Thursday night.

A 69 News crew on scene says two tractor-trailers and possibly another vehicle were involved in an accident around 6 p.m.

One of the tractor-trailers was spun completely around due to the crash.

Also, one person had to be extricated from a tractor-trailer with unknown injuries. That procedure took around and hour according to bystanders.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what caused the wreck. 

