Tractor-trailer wreck closes I-78 for hours Thursday night 69 News 69 News 69 News VIDEO: I-78 wreck Video

SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A multi-vehicle crash involving at least two tractor-trailers closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate I-78 at Route 309 South (Exit 60) for more than five hours Thursday night.

A 69 News crew on scene says two tractor-trailers and possibly another vehicle were involved in an accident around 6 p.m.

One of the tractor-trailers was spun completely around due to the crash.

Also, one person had to be extricated from a tractor-trailer with unknown injuries. That procedure took around and hour according to bystanders.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating what caused the wreck.