Traffic offenses to be filed after accident involving Palmer Township police car
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Traffic offenses will be filed after a Palmer Township police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash Wednesday night.
The police vehicle and another car crashed at Route 248 and Kingston Road just after 9 p.m., police said.
Officials said both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene.
After an investigation, police determined the officer was traveling westbound on Kingston Road and through a green traffic signal while attempting to turn south onto Nazareth Road.
At the same time, a Hyundai Elantra driven by Ashlynn Miller of Bangor went through a red traffic signal while traveling north on Nazareth Road.
Police had interviewed witnesses and viewed surveillance video after the accident.
Summary traffic offenses will be charged and filed, police said.
The officer was taken to the hospital to be checked for minor injuries, police said. He has since been released.
Miller was not injured, police said.
Palmer Township police said the officer was conducting routine patrol and was not responding to a call when the crash occurred.
