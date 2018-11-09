Train and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline Musikfest 2019

Lehigh Valley

Next year's festival runs Aug. 2-11

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers have announced the first headliners for Musikfest 2019.

The Goo Goo Dolls and Train will play the Sands Steel Stage 7 p.m. Aug. 6. Tickets will go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 27 for ArtsQuest members and to the public10 a.m. Nov. 30. Tickets range from $59 to $89 and will be available at musikfest.org or by calling 610-332-3378.

The show will also feature special guest Allen Stone.

This will be the third visit to Musikfest for Train, which headlined in 2001 and 2006. Train won a Grammy award in 2011 for its number one hit, "Hey Soul Sister."

The Goo Goo Dolls, which has sold more than 12 million albums, last headlined Muskifest in 2012.

Next year marks Musikfest's 36th year. The 10-day festival in Bethlehem runs Aug. 2-11.

 

