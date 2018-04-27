Transportation Improvement Plan calls for $534 million

69 News The work on the Coplay-Northampton Bridge is part of the $144 million alloted for bridges in the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission's Transportation Improvement Plan.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission (LVPC) Thursday released its initial draft of the region's Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP), which maps out $534 million in investments over the next four years.

With the use of state and federal assistance, more than 110 projects will be undertaken, including priority road, bridge, pedestrian, bicycle and rail infrastructure improvements throughout the region.

According to LVPC senior transportation planner Mike Donchez, the new $534 Million TIP represents a 17 percent increase over the current $458 million expenditure.

Projects such as the Coplay-Northampton Bridge will be part of the $144 million bridges allotment; the restructuring of the I-78 and Route 22 merge is included in the $244.4 million roads, rails, and trails initiative; and $145.9 million will be spent on transit improvements.

Per the draft, which is part of the Lehigh Valley transportation study, project selection criteria include safety and operations, asset preservation and system maintenance, mobility and congestion management, partnership and shared contribution, and support for the region in the long term.

Donchez reviewed a portion of the most notable projects:

At $6 million, the Route 22 from Farmersville Road to Route 512 resurfacing and restoration and improvements to the associated Route 191 and 512 interchange ramps.

The Farmersville Road bridge over Route 22 rehabilitation and replacement, at a cost of $382,455.

The Route 512 Bethlehem-Bath Pike Bridge over a tributary of the Monocacy Creek for nearly $666,000.

The $4.5 million reconstruction of Linden Street in Bethlehem from Elizabeth to Washington Avenues totaling $4.5 million.

The resurfacing of Route 22 from Route 309 to Fifteenth Street costing $5.4 million.

$6.6 million in safety improvements to Route 145 (South Fourth and Susquehanna streets section) from Emmaus Avenue to West Wyoming Street.

Bethlehem's Hill to Hill Bridge will be rehabilitated-replaced over the Lehigh River at a cost of $11.5 million.

The bridge on Route 33 northbound that traverses the Bushkill Creek will be revamped-replaced at a total of just over $12 million.

The TIP will be made available for 30 days for public inspection, from now through May 22.

It will be available online, at the LVPC office on Marcon Boulevard in Allentown, at all three of the area's city public libraries and at the LANTA and local PennDOT offices in Allentown.

Public meetings are scheduled for May 2 at the LVPC office and on May 8 at the Bethlehem Area Public Library.