TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations

There's a new television series that has a lot of people changing how they view household items.

It's also being credited for a spike in donations at local thrift shops.

The show is teaching people how to get rid of clutter and live a more minimalist lifestyle.

When you get rid of the clutter, it has to go somewhere, and many people have been donating to the local Goodwill stores.

There is a steady stream of cars pulling up the the Goodwill Keystone Area store on Tilghman Street in South Whitehall.

“I’ve been trying to figure out why there has been such a trend in so many donations,” Goodwill Keystone Store manager Ryan Huth said.

Huth said the store is usually asking for donations at the beginning of the year. So far in 2019, he said the number of donors has increased by 45 percent over the same 13-day period in 2018.

Just over the weekend, 346 people brought in donations. That is up 110 people from last year.

“Just cleaning out closets and getting rid of stuff. Trying to simplify life, and get rid of junk. I did watch the Netflix show Tidying Up,” Barb Deane of Orefield said.

The show "Tidying Up" with Marie Kondo was launched by the Netflix streaming app on Jan. 1.

The company hasn't released numbers of how many people have watched the show, but some said they feel it's inspiring a lot of people to lead a more simple life.

"She can be a bit annoying if you watch too much of it in one sitting. She’s got good ideas and I did my closet the way she’s said and I’m folding my clothes that way,” Orefield said

Donors said their home is clutter-free, but the true winners may be the local thrift stores.

“People donating, helping out. It’s really awesome to see people giving anytime to charity and I certainly thank the donors that just keep on coming in," Huth said.

So in the last 13 days, close to 2,000 people have brought in donations, according to the store's records.

Last year, that number was at 1,300 people.

The hope is the donations keep coming because money from the store helps the organization's mission of helping people with disabilities find employment.