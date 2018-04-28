Two dogs rescued in Allentown basement fire

FreeImages.com/D D

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two dogs were rescued during a basement fire in Allentown Friday afternoon, according to the Allentown Fire Department.

The fire at the 1000 block of South Eighth Street broke out at 5:30 p.m. and was put out shortly afterward.

The flames were contained to the basement.

One resident refused treatment for smoke inhalation injuries.

There were no other injuries.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.