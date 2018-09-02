Unions, workers not forgetting origin of Labor Day

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For the local 2599 Steelworkers Union, the annual Labor Day parade is a labor of love.

"We're here to fight for working people," said Jerry Green, President of the local 2599 Steelworkers Union.

The union held its annual Labor Day parade on Sunday, inviting union workers, friends and family to march through the streets of Bethlehem in support of organized labor.

"We want to get it out that we're here for working people and we're just going to continue to fight 'till, for me, the day I retire," said Green.

"We hope to make people aware of organized labor and what it stands for," said John Bobinta, a member of the local 2599 Steelworkers Union.

The Moravian College Marching Band also took to the streets with the steelworkers and others enjoying the parade and holiday weekend.

"Family and friends just coming together, we love to be one rather than individuals," said Dawn Henshaw from Bethlehem.

And through the long weekend and backyard BBQs, the steelworkers say they hope the holiday's message isn't lost.

"We're out there and we're putting up the good fight," said Green.