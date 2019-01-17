Lehigh Valley

Upper Macungie planners review sketch plan for Hyatt hotel

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 11:53 PM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 11:53 PM EST

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Upper Macungie residents could see a six-story hotel with a restaurant take shape in the coming years, as the township planning commission was presented with sketch plans for such a project Wednesday evening.

Jaindl Land Company is proposing a 29,900-square-foot hotel at the southeast corner of Route 222 and Mill Creek Road. The building would have 205 rooms, a first-floor restaurant, and meeting rooms across from the new global headquarters planned by Air Products.

The hotel would be a dual-brand building — Hyatt Place and Hyatt House — the latter of which would feature 95 rooms for extended stays. The hotel will have five floors of hotel rooms over the restaurant, and the restaurant will be located on the north wing of the first floor, according to Bruce Anderson of The Pidcock Company.

Anderson said developers hope to break ground on the project this summer and have it open either in late 2020 or early 2021.

Developers behind the project did not seek any action from the commission Wednesday, but did seek guidance and suggestions from the seven planning commission members.

One important component that planners urged developers to implement is pedestrian access, which fits in with the township’s long-term goals to create safe, efficient routes for pedestrian traffic.

Anderson said developers are coordinating with Air Products to create access between both the hotel and the new company headquarters, also located on Mill Creek Road. He said the Air Products campus would be accessible by following a hotel sidewalk to a crosswalk, which would lead to pathways at Air Products.

Planning commission members Paul McNemar, Tim Helmer and Makala Ashmar stressed the importance of pedestrian safety, and urged representatives of both Air Products and the hotel project to create safe accessways for pedestrians.

“One of the key things is walkability of the community,” Helmer said, referring to the township’s comprehensive plan.

Kevin Markell, of Barry Isett & Associates, said Air Products has sidewalks, and walking paths both in and outside of the campus to allow access in and out of their headquarters.

Air Products’ new headquarters

Business pertaining to Air Products’ new campus was also on the agenda Wednesday night, with the commission recommending approval for the company’s preliminary plan to the township’s board of supervisors.

The industrial gases company plans to build a 526,000-square-foot administration building, 100,000 square-foot research and development building, and a six-story parking facility located at 763 Mill Creek Road.

According to Air Products, the campus will hold approximately 2,000 employees and feature additional capacity for growth.

The preliminary plan will next go before the Upper Macungie Board of Supervisors for approval.

