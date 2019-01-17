Upper Macungie planners review sketch plan for Hyatt hotel
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Upper Macungie residents could see a six-story hotel with a restaurant take shape in the coming years, as the township planning commission was presented with sketch plans for such a project Wednesday evening.
Jaindl Land Company is proposing a 29,900-square-foot hotel at the southeast corner of Route 222 and Mill Creek Road. The building would have 205 rooms, a first-floor restaurant, and meeting rooms across from the new global headquarters planned by Air Products.
The hotel would be a dual-brand building — Hyatt Place and Hyatt House — the latter of which would feature 95 rooms for extended stays. The hotel will have five floors of hotel rooms over the restaurant, and the restaurant will be located on the north wing of the first floor, according to Bruce Anderson of The Pidcock Company.
Anderson said developers hope to break ground on the project this summer and have it open either in late 2020 or early 2021.
Developers behind the project did not seek any action from the commission Wednesday, but did seek guidance and suggestions from the seven planning commission members.
One important component that planners urged developers to implement is pedestrian access, which fits in with the township’s long-term goals to create safe, efficient routes for pedestrian traffic.
Anderson said developers are coordinating with Air Products to create access between both the hotel and the new company headquarters, also located on Mill Creek Road. He said the Air Products campus would be accessible by following a hotel sidewalk to a crosswalk, which would lead to pathways at Air Products.
Planning commission members Paul McNemar, Tim Helmer and Makala Ashmar stressed the importance of pedestrian safety, and urged representatives of both Air Products and the hotel project to create safe accessways for pedestrians.
“One of the key things is walkability of the community,” Helmer said, referring to the township’s comprehensive plan.
Kevin Markell, of Barry Isett & Associates, said Air Products has sidewalks, and walking paths both in and outside of the campus to allow access in and out of their headquarters.
Air Products’ new headquarters
Business pertaining to Air Products’ new campus was also on the agenda Wednesday night, with the commission recommending approval for the company’s preliminary plan to the township’s board of supervisors.
The industrial gases company plans to build a 526,000-square-foot administration building, 100,000 square-foot research and development building, and a six-story parking facility located at 763 Mill Creek Road.
According to Air Products, the campus will hold approximately 2,000 employees and feature additional capacity for growth.
The preliminary plan will next go before the Upper Macungie Board of Supervisors for approval.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Warehouse project moves forward in South Whitehall
After hours of lengthy discussion and testimony, South Whitehall Township Commissioners granted conditional approval for a 156,000-square-foot warehouse at 4741 Chapmans Road on Wednesday night.Read More »
- Lower Saucon approves police career development policy
- Upper Macungie planners review sketch plan for Hyatt hotel
- Phantoms bounce back with win over Thunderbirds
- Allentown City Council sticks with 27 percent tax hike
- Lehigh Valley Zoo giraffe, Murphy, not feeling well
- World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders ready to roll
Latest From The Newsroom
- World Cup Special Stars cheerleaders ready to roll
- Lehigh Valley Zoo giraffe, Murphy, not feeling well
- Two injured after driver slams into car and building
- A coating to an inch or two of snow still on track for Thursday night
- Updated Berks woman faces charges after giving birth in restroom
- Hupperterz does not testify in Temple student murder trial
- Bucks County family matriarch on trial for insurance fraud
- After Allentown hit-and-run, neighbors looking for changes
- Updated Warehouse project moves forward in South Whitehall
- Updated Lower Saucon approves police career development policy