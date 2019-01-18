Upper Milford will add GPS units to township trucks

69 News

UPPER MILFORD TWP,. Pa. - Supervisors in Upper Milford Township voted unanimously Thursday night to have GPS units installed in township public works trucks, a move that supervisors believe will improve productivity and help them better monitor trucks and employees.

The motion was approved during the township’s workshop meeting Thursday and will result in six township trucks receiving Verizon GPS units.

Township Manager Bud Carter said the GPS units will cost approximately $100 per vehicle to install, and each unit’s monthly charge will be $18.99, totaling $113.94 per month.

Supervisor Chairman Robert Sentner said he believes the GPS units will be beneficial to the township. He said that they can help the township defend public works employees from criticism while also allowing them to better monitor township employees.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said.

The topic of GPS units was first brought up by resident Phil Casey, who raised concerns about the productivity of township employees in December 2018. He said he had heard rumors of township employees parked at fast food restaurants while on the clock.

During the board’s Dec. 20 meeting, Casey stressed that they find ways to increase employee productivity and limit the ability of employees to take advantage of time on the clock.

“Everybody has GPS — postal services and general freight — they all have GPS systems that say where they are at. A guy like (Carter) can actually see where they’re at,” Casey said in December. “I think it’s time that the town looks into some better management of the fleet, and at the same time you have better management of the manpower.”

The GPS units will also include a power cord, according to Carter, which will be included in the $100 fee.