Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309

UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Two company representatives are due to present plans in April for a mixed-use development in Lehigh County.

According to a public notice, the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 10.

The meeting agenda will include a presentation by representatives of Kay Builders and Legend Properties for a proposed town center/mixed-use development.

The development would be built on at least 119 acres of land located along the east side of Route 309 between Center Valley Parkway and East Hopewell Road.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Southern Lehigh Middle School at 3715 Preston Lane in Center Valley.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and provide input on the plans.