Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309
UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Two company representatives are due to present plans in April for a mixed-use development in Lehigh County.
According to a public notice, the Upper Saucon Township Board of Supervisors will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, April 10.
The meeting agenda will include a presentation by representatives of Kay Builders and Legend Properties for a proposed town center/mixed-use development.
The development would be built on at least 119 acres of land located along the east side of Route 309 between Center Valley Parkway and East Hopewell Road.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium at the Southern Lehigh Middle School at 3715 Preston Lane in Center Valley.
The public is invited to attend the meeting and provide input on the plans.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show started earlier this week and runs through this weekend.Read More »
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309
Latest From The Newsroom
- Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for