U.S. Rep. Susan Wild appointed to House Foreign Affairs Committee

Freshman Congresswoman Susan Wild was among those in attendance at Friday's Allentown state of the city address.

Wild, who represents Pennsylvania's 7th District, was named this week to the House Committee on Education and Labor and the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.

She spoke Friday about her new roles.

"I think it's so important for us to maintain our foreign relations so that we can continue to maintain and build on foreign relationships that we have around the world."

She also requested an assignment to the Ethics Committee.