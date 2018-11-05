Veterans honored at Gracedale Nursing Home

UPPER NAZARETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Air Force veteran John Bordne was stationed in the south Pacific during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Now a resident of Northampton County-run Gracedale Nursing Home, he was one of dozens of veterans honored at a ceremony Monday afternoon. About 70 Gracedale residents served our country, and volunteers say it's important to honor them for their service.

"It means a lot to us to be remembered at these times, too. There are very few people that really remember. It's not really being taught in schools anymore, which is quite a shame," said Bordne.

"So many people have never got the real thanks that they have deserved for everything that they've done in the military," said Robin Trexler with Heartland Hospice.

The thank-you ceremony was organized by Heartland Hospice, an organization that specifically serves veterans during end-of-life care.

"A lot of times, a lot of our veterans don't want to talk about it because maybe it wasn't a good time for them. Sometimes, when we get our vet to vet volunteers, they really are able to open up and it gives them a better quality of life at the end of their life," said Trexler.

The Gracedale vets were honored with a plaque, awarded to them by a fellow veteran and volunteer.

Bordne says although he is far removed from his years of service, it's nice to still be remembered.

"I think it's great that they've got people that are willing to give their time to the veterans. We definitely appreciate it," said Bordne.