Volunteers clean up parks, playgrounds for 'Love Lehigh Valley'
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Members from four Lehigh Valley churches came together for a day of service.
Volunteers from the "Love Lehigh Valley" initiative spent Sunday cleaning up parks and playgrounds in the area.
Among the areas they worked on was the Lehigh Parkway in Allentown. Volunteers there cleaned up leaves and debris and even used a backhoe to pull weeds from the water.
"We have over 2,000 volunteers out with six different groups," said volunteer Sherry Oswald.
Participating churches from Allentown and Macungie included Faith Church, Asbury Church, Iglesia De Fe, and Salem Bible Church.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
ANIZDA approves guidelines for public improvements
The Allentown Neighborhood Improvement Zone Development Authority (ANIZDA) approved a resolution Wednesday outlining the processes and guidelines presented by the city's urban design and planning firm for public improvement projects.Read More »
- Pigs split doubleheader in Buffalo
- Walding earns I.L. Player of the Month honors
- Protest held after man fatally shot by police in South Whitehall
- New bill announced tightening firework restrictions
- Family members react to teen's death in Allentown gunfire
- Easton Police Department search for missing person
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Protest held after man fatally shot by police in South Whitehall
- Family members react to teen's death in Allentown gunfire
- Officials: Fugitive Shawn Christy allegedly steals school van
- Beach at Blue Marsh Lake reopens to swimmers
- Updated ANIZDA approves guidelines for public improvements
- Trump administration expands short-term health care plans
- Friends rally in memory of man killed during police search
- One Tank Trip: Union Canal Tunnel Park
- Berks family afflicted by MS awarded free home repair
- New bill announced tightening firework restrictions