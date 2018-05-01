Lehigh Valley

Volunteers clean up parks, playgrounds for 'Love Lehigh Valley'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Members from four Lehigh Valley churches came together for a day of service.

Volunteers from the "Love Lehigh Valley" initiative spent Sunday cleaning up parks and playgrounds in the area.

Among the areas they worked on was the Lehigh Parkway in Allentown. Volunteers there cleaned up leaves and debris and even used a backhoe to pull weeds from the water.

"We have over 2,000 volunteers out with six different groups," said volunteer Sherry Oswald.

Participating churches from Allentown and Macungie included Faith Church, Asbury Church, Iglesia De Fe, and Salem Bible Church.

