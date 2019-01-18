Walmart to offer grocery delivery in Allentown
Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service to the doorsteps of Allentown, Phillipsburg and Whitehall.
Customers can go online to Walmart's website or use the Walmart Grocery mobile app to create a shopping list. Then, they can order and choose a one-hour delivery window when they want the items to arrive. Trained personal shoppers select the freshest items to delivery to homes.
Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR and a $50 minimum order.
Customers can get their items same day for a $9.95 fee.
The delivery service can be used to purchase items outside the grocery aisle including toys, beauty, baby, electronics and more.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Walmart to offer grocery delivery in Allentown
Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service to the doorsteps of Allentown, Phillipsburg and Whitehall.Read More »
- Allentown lawyer announces candidacy for Lehigh County Judge
- Allentown mayor delivers state of the city address
- Crews battle Bethlehem Township truck fire
- Berks pair leads police on chase that ends in Lower Macungie field
- State A.G. drug raid turns up $136K of meth, $39K in cash
- Restaurant owner delivers dinner to TSA workers at LVIA
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Winter storm to bring not only snow but a wintry mix and rain this weekend
- Pa. Gov. Wolf signs state of emergency ahead of weekend storm
- Updated NJ congressman Malinowski speaks about government shutdown
- Allentown mayor delivers state of the city address
- Updated Montgomery County school district closed after social media threat
- Updated Quakertown man sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for sexual assault
- Updated Greater Berks Food Bank to offer food distributions to government workers
- Walmart to offer grocery delivery in Allentown
- Allentown lawyer announces candidacy for Lehigh County Judge
- Blue Mountain to hold 2019 Winter Fest