Walmart to offer grocery delivery in Allentown

Walmart is expanding its grocery delivery service to the doorsteps of Allentown, Phillipsburg and Whitehall.

Customers can go online to Walmart's website or use the Walmart Grocery mobile app to create a shopping list. Then, they can order and choose a one-hour delivery window when they want the items to arrive. Trained personal shoppers select the freshest items to delivery to homes.

Customers can get their first order delivered for free with promo code FRESHCAR and a $50 minimum order.

Customers can get their items same day for a $9.95 fee.

The delivery service can be used to purchase items outside the grocery aisle including toys, beauty, baby, electronics and more.