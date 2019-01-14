Lehigh Valley

Wanted man allegedly assaults arresting officer

Defendant charged with aggravated assault

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 09:37 AM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 09:37 AM EST

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. - A Fountain Hill man already facing simple assault charges added aggravated assault to the list after allegedly assaulting an arresting officer.

Fountain Hill police charged William Rivera II with aggravated assault and resisting arrest after trying to apprehend him late last week in his North Clewell Street home. District Judge Daniel Trexler arraigned the 37-year-old, setting bail at $30,000.

Borough police took Rivera into custody about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 10 on active arrest warrants. As two officers tried to escort him out of the house, Rivera allegedly tensed up, pushed and pulled and hurled obscenities as the officers tried to walk him out, according to court records.

Police allege Rivera kneed one officer in the groin and continued to struggle as they tried to walk him out of the house.

Fountain Hill police in November charged Rivera with simple assault and harassment. He was released from custody the day of his arraignment after a bondsman posted $10,000 bail on Rivera’s behalf. A district judge on Jan. 2 revoked his bail in that case after he failed to appear for a preliminary hearing.

In May 2018, Fountain Hill police charged Rivera with a felony count of attempted criminal trespass, two counts of harassment and a single count of loitering and prowling at night. He was released on $25,000 unsecured bail in that case. A Lehigh County judge in December revoked bail and a bench warrant was issued.

Rivera remains in Lehigh County Jail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on the latest charges tentatively scheduled for Thursday.

