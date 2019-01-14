Wanted man can't outrun the long arm of the law

WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. - A Wilson Borough man wanted on theft charges tried unsuccessfully to outrun police – by car and on foot – after a traffic stop.

David C. Holmes, of Hay Terrace, faces fleeing and eluding charges following his arrest for a pursuit that started Sunday night in Wilson and ended later in neighboring Easton.

A Wilson Borough police officer conducted a traffic stop shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Butler Street for a motorist following another vehicle too closely. When the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the driver, later identified as Holmes, sped away, according to police.

The officer found the vehicle in the 1400 block of Butler Street and spotted Holmes running south along Raspberry Street in Easton. He was arrested following a foot chase.

Authorities discovered an outstanding warrant for Holmes’ arrest issued by the Palmer Township Police Department in February 2018. Palmer police charged him with eight felony counts each of theft and receiving stolen property. Those alleged crimes took place in August 2017, according to court records.

Wilson police charged the 52-year-old with a misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding and six summary traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned Holmes early Monday morning on the two sets of charges, setting bail at a combined $25,000.

Holmes was released from custody after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf. His next court dates are preliminary hearings tentatively scheduled for Jan. 28.