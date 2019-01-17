Warehouse project moves forward in South Whitehall

Lehigh Valley

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - After hours of lengthy discussion and testimony, South Whitehall Township Commissioners granted conditional approval for a 156,000-square-foot warehouse at 4741 Chapmans Road on Wednesday night.

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc. of Bloomfield, Connecticut, plans to build the warehouse on 14 acres in a growing residential area of the township near Route 309. The area is zoned industrial commercial, and warehouses are allowed there as a conditional use.

The developer agreed to a list of conditions established by township staff, such as landscaping, sidewalks, and pedestrian and bicycling facilities. Other conditions include signage directing trucks to make left turns onto Chapmans Road toward Route 309 and the widening of Chapmans Road.

The township’s planning commission recommended the conditional use approval last month. Griffin representatives said they now plan to submit land use plans to be considered by the planning commission next month.

Michael Gamzon, Griffin’s president and chief executive officer, said if all approvals are received, the eight-month construction schedule would begin in late summer.

Over the past 10 years, he said his company has built six warehouses in the Lehigh Valley that serve tenants such as Olympus, Tesla and Ricoh USA. No tenants have been identified for the Chapmans Road warehouse, Gamzon told the board.

At Chapmans Road, the single-story warehouse would be 50 feet high with 23 loading docks, 125 parking spaces for cars and larger areas for trailers.

About 292 trips are expected to be added to the daily traffic on Chapmans Road, Scott Pasterski, a traffic consultant with Keystone Consulting Engineers, told the board.

Commissioner David Bond expressed concern that trucks entering and exiting the site from a narrow driveway will overtake the double yellow line on winding Chapmans Road in an area of the township with a growing residential presence.

“The public is watching this project and others,” he said.

Before granting conditional approval, the board asked the developer and township staff to consider the geometry of the connection point to Church Road, south of Grammes Road, near Chapmans Road, and any exposure to nearby homeowners who may be affected by the warehouse connecting to public water and sewer systems.

Only a handful of residents concerned about the effect of increased truck traffic testified about the proposed warehouse.

