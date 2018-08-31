Washington Capitals equipment manager brings Stanley Cup home to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's been said the NHL's Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in sports.
It's also the only one that travels around the world with players and coaches.
That includes Allentown's Ray Straccia. The Washington Capitals equipment manager hoisted the trophy and kissed it in front of his parent's Allentown home.
Since the Washington Capitals are NHL champions, Straccia is entitled to have it for a day.
"First thing I wanted to do was take it home and show friends and family," he said.
The Stanley Cup dates back to 1893. On it are the names of every winning player, coach and manager, meaning Straccia will share space with the likes of Gretzky, Lemieux, Howe and Crosby.
With reward comes responsibility. Only team members can raise it, so Straccia had to help his brother and sister lift the 35 pounds of silver and nickel over their heads.
Cup Keeper Mike Bolt of the NHL Hall of Fame says the traveling tradition started in the 1980s.
"Great marketing tool for the game. Here we are in Allentown talking about the Washington Capitals. That kind of PR you can't buy," he said.
As we saw, celebration pours from wherever the cup goes. For Straccia, an Allentown Central Catholic graduate, the cup stopped at Yocco's, where it played server to childhood memories. He filled the cup with hotdogs, fries and pierogis.
Then, headed to Wawa where it became the most famous Icee holder in all of sports.
"How's it taste?" 69 News asked.
"Perfect," he said. "Consistency is through the roof."
For Straccia, the cup is more like a bowl to be shared with not only members of his professional team, but his personal one too.
"Every night I think about how lucky I am to be in this position and to have so many people to thank for getting here. Just one of those things I can't thank everyone enough," he said.
Win or lose on the ice, Straccia proves Lord Stanley's cup is always full in his hands.
