Water Street Bridge reopens after being closed for several hours Sunday
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The Water Street Bridge near Hellertown was closed for several hours Sunday for emergency repairs due to a hole in the bridge deck, PennDOT spokesman Ron Young said.
Young said the bridge has reopened.
Agency workers have been at the site since around 11 a.m.after being notified of the problem by Hellertown Police.
The Hellertown Borough Facebook page had notified residents of the closure.
The bridge connects Water Street in Hellertown with Friedensville Road in Lower Saucon Township and Bethlehem.
Young said PennDOT is planning to replace the bridge. The project is estimated to be put out for construction bids in mid-to-late spring of 2019.
