Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Grammy-winning rockers Weezer will play at Musikfest 2019.

The group will take the Sands Steel Stage on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $59 to $99 and go on sale to the public on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m.

Formed in 1992, Weezer has released more than a dozen albums, selling more than 17 million records.

The group's 2018 single, a cover of Toto's "Africa," hit #1 on Billboard's Alternative Songs Chart.