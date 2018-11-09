WFMZ Coat Drive begins

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Coat by coat, WFMZ-TV and the Salvation Army are working to keep the Lehigh Valley's children warm through the 4th annual WFMZ-TV coat drive.

Last year, 800 coats were donated and organizers say each coat matters.

"When we get children coming into foster care they come with very little, sometimes just for the clothing on their backs and they're in desperate need of you know especially this time of year," said Julie Farnsworth of the Salvation Army.

Liz Kidney has fostered four kids. She says these coats accomplish much more than simply keeping them warm.

"When so much of their life is out of control and they don't have choice right now simple things like choosing a coat becomes a joy and really exciting for them," said Kidney.

The Salvation Army asks for coats that are new or gently used in all sizes and for all ages. Once they have them, the kids will get their coats at a Christmas party.

"At the Christmas party it's really neat to see them kind of go shopping because there have been so many coats that they can pick from. It's just really neat to see their faces as they get excited to find a coat that they really like and try them on," said Farnsworth.