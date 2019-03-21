WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - WFMZ-TV and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom are gearing up for the third annual Food Truck Food Drive! This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 27th, from 11am to 3pm at Dorney Park.



Bring food donations to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, then stay for lunch from some of your favorite food trucks, play fun lawn games, get your picture taken with Snoopy and the PEANUTS™ Gang, meet some of the WFMZ team, and enter to win a VIP family 4 pack to Dorney Park! Plus a bonus incentive for Season Passholders- attend Season Pass processing and Pre-K Pass activation, make a donation during the Food Truck Food Drive, and receive an extra Bring-A-Friend coupon (valid for up to 4 friends per pass for $19.99 each plus tax through 5/31/19).



Food truck vendors include: Bad Bones BBQ, Cactus Blue, Couch Potadoh, Pirate Cupcake, Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels, and Vince's Cheesteaks. All food trucks will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Second Harvest.

Music and entertainment will be provided by RMK Entertainment.

Second Harvest says spring is an important time to donate food. The organization is well-supported in the winter months, especially around the holidays, but after that, donations drop off, while need increases. "Summer means hunger for many kids who lose access to free school meals over summer break," says Briana McGonagle, Development Coordinator for Second Harvest. "Many families turn to the Second Harvest network to help to keep food on the table. The food and funds donated at the Food Truck Food Drive will stock our food bank shelves, ensuring we can serve as many families as possible during our busiest time of year."

Last year, the Food Truck Food Drive event collected more than 20,000 pounds of food, so help us beat that number this year.



This event is rain or shine. We hope to see you there!



Please note: This event takes place in Dorney Park's parking lot. The park itself and its attractions are not yet open. Opening day is May 3rd, 2019.

