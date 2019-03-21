WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive
Saturday, April 27th from 11am to 3pm
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - WFMZ-TV and Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom are gearing up for the third annual Food Truck Food Drive! This year's event will take place on Saturday, April 27th, from 11am to 3pm at Dorney Park.
Bring food donations to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Lehigh Valley and Northeast Pennsylvania, then stay for lunch from some of your favorite food trucks, play fun lawn games, get your picture taken with Snoopy and the PEANUTS™ Gang, meet some of the WFMZ team, and enter to win a VIP family 4 pack to Dorney Park! Plus a bonus incentive for Season Passholders- attend Season Pass processing and Pre-K Pass activation, make a donation during the Food Truck Food Drive, and receive an extra Bring-A-Friend coupon (valid for up to 4 friends per pass for $19.99 each plus tax through 5/31/19).
Food truck vendors include: Bad Bones BBQ, Cactus Blue, Couch Potadoh, Pirate Cupcake, Uncle Paul's Stuffed Pretzels, and Vince's Cheesteaks. All food trucks will be donating a portion of their proceeds to Second Harvest.
Music and entertainment will be provided by RMK Entertainment.
Second Harvest says spring is an important time to donate food. The organization is well-supported in the winter months, especially around the holidays, but after that, donations drop off, while need increases. "Summer means hunger for many kids who lose access to free school meals over summer break," says Briana McGonagle, Development Coordinator for Second Harvest. "Many families turn to the Second Harvest network to help to keep food on the table. The food and funds donated at the Food Truck Food Drive will stock our food bank shelves, ensuring we can serve as many families as possible during our busiest time of year."
Last year, the Food Truck Food Drive event collected more than 20,000 pounds of food, so help us beat that number this year.
This event is rain or shine. We hope to see you there!
Please note: This event takes place in Dorney Park's parking lot. The park itself and its attractions are not yet open. Opening day is May 3rd, 2019.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
Pennsylvania State Police stopped the Allentown man for speeding on Route 22Read More »
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem
- WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive
- Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial
- Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert
- Palmer Township police officer involved in crash
- City Council addresses Allentown State Hospital resolution
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial
- Updated Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight
- Updated Go Go Gadjet to return for kickoff of Downtown Alive series
- Updated Out and About: Original films on tap in 2 film festivals
- Updated Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
- 450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem
- SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
- Jacob Sullivan sentencing to resume Friday after scheduling conflict
- Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert