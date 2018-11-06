Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal

69 News

WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners forwarded a resolution approving the major subdivision and land development plan of the MacArthur Commons Shopping Center during its Monday night workshop meeting.

The facility is a nearly 400,000 square-foot shopping center located at 2631 MacArthur Road. It was purchased earlier this year by Abrams Realty & Development. The center features a Giant Food Stores grocery store, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Burlington Coat Factory among other stores. The company also owns the MacArthur Towne Center across the street.

In other business involving MacArthur Commons, the legislative body forwarded an ordinance that would defer the required installation of sidewalks along the MacArthur Road frontage. If granted the deferment would encompass about 662 feet of property in front of the shopping locale.

The physical domain and inability to control the right of way were offered as reasons for the deferment by attorney Joseph Zator who was representing the property’s owner Abrams Realty & Development.

“It’s impossible,” Zator told the board.

In other business, the township also requested the deferment of installing missing sidewalks at two separate locations. One was along the south side of Fairmont Street from North 13th Street to North 14th Street in the Fullerton area. The second was along Oak Street from Washington Street to North Ruch Street in the Stiles area.

Finally, Mayor Michael Harakal announced a public meeting on the new public safety facility is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the township’s municipal building.