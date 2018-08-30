Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song

WHITEHALL, Pa. - A Whitehall man sang a final farewell to a fellow veteran on Wednesday.

"It's all like a band of brothers you know," said Vietnam veteran Brad Clark.

Clark turned to song after hearing the news of Senator John McCain's passing.

"He worked so hard for his country, put his country before himself," said Clark.

Which is why Clark chose to sing "Go Rest High on that Mountain," recording himself and uploading the tribute to the web.

"The words in it are 'your work on earth is done,' and he had done a lot of work in his lifetime for our country," said Clark.

Clark served in the Marine Corps, deploying to Vietnam in 1967. McCain was a naval aviator, shot down and captured by the North Vietnamese military that same year.

"In 1968, they wanted to let him go and he said 'no way, not without my buddies.' It chokes you up a little bit. He was a great man, American hero," said Clark.

Clark never got the chance to meet McCain, but says he feels like he lost a brother, a brother whose work on Earth is done.

"And now he can go rest on that mountain," said Clark.